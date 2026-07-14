Kerala High Court denies suspension for Sunil in 2017 assault

The court also flagged Sunil's alleged involvement in another offense while out on bail, saying his actions hurt not just one person but women's dignity overall.

Six accused, including Sunil, were handed 20-year sentences for gang rape and extra penalties for assault and destroying evidence.

Meanwhile, a state petition is still pending that asks for tougher punishments and challenges the acquittal of four people, including actor Dileep.

The survivor has also asked the court to reinvestigate a leaked memory card linked to the crime.