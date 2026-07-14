Kerala High Court denies suspension for Sunil in 2017 assault
The Kerala High Court has decided to keep N.S. Sunil, also known as "Pulsar" Suni, behind bars after he tried to get his sentence suspended in the 2017 actor assault case.
The judges pointed out the seriousness of the crime, Sunil's history with 11 other criminal cases, and a violation of bail conditions as reasons for sticking with the original verdict.
Court convicts 6 in actor case
The court also flagged Sunil's alleged involvement in another offense while out on bail, saying his actions hurt not just one person but women's dignity overall.
Six accused, including Sunil, were handed 20-year sentences for gang rape and extra penalties for assault and destroying evidence.
Meanwhile, a state petition is still pending that asks for tougher punishments and challenges the acquittal of four people, including actor Dileep.
The survivor has also asked the court to reinvestigate a leaked memory card linked to the crime.