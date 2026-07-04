Kerala High Court pauses Chemmanur sexual harassment trial after apology
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court has put the brakes on a sexual harassment trial involving businessman Boby Chemmanur, after the actress who filed the complaint said she's open to settling things peacefully.
This pause came right after Chemmanur posted a public apology on Instagram for his comments at an event.
Accusation led to Chemmanur's arrest
Back in January 2025, the actress accused Chemmanur of making inappropriate remarks and sending her obscene messages online, leading to his arrest.
He later issued an apology in 2025, asking her to withdraw the case.
Now that both sides seem ready for an out-of-court settlement, the court has temporarily stopped all trial proceedings.