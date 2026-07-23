Kerala High Court refuses stay on Saleem, Pradeep assault convictions
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court has refused to pause the 20-year prison sentences for Saleem H and Pradeep, two men convicted in the 2017 assault of a well-known actress.
The judges made it clear that the seriousness of the crime and its impact on society meant they could not let them out, even temporarily.
Bench finds conspiracy, upholds convictions
According to the bench, there was solid evidence showing Saleem and Pradeep were part of a planned conspiracy with four others.
The court also said there was nothing wrong with last year's verdict that found six people guilty, including the main accused, Pulsar Suni.
For context, actor Dileep and three others were acquitted earlier.
The case had rocked Kerala's film industry and sparked bigger conversations about women's safety.