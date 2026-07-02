Kerala High Court rejects Khan's extended transit bail request
Entertainment
Actor Farmaan Khan just got his request for extended transit bail turned down by the Kerala High Court.
This all started after his wife's father accused him of kidnapping, following Khan's interfaith marriage that sparked a lot of controversy.
Since a Madhya Pradesh court already denied his anticipatory bail, Kerala High Court said it can't step in anymore; so now the case moves to Madhya Pradesh.
Family accuses Khan, age probe launched
Khan's wife became well-known during the Kumbh Mela, and her family has accused him of "love jihad" plus filed charges related to kidnapping, child marriage, and violations under the SC/ST Act.
Her father claims she was underage when they married, which led to an official age investigation.