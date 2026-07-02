Kerala High Court rejects Khan's extended transit bail request Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Actor Farmaan Khan just got his request for extended transit bail turned down by the Kerala High Court.

This all started after his wife's father accused him of kidnapping, following Khan's interfaith marriage that sparked a lot of controversy.

Since a Madhya Pradesh court already denied his anticipatory bail, Kerala High Court said it can't step in anymore; so now the case moves to Madhya Pradesh.