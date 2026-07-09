Kerala High Court to decide Pulsar Suni's 20-year sentence suspension

Survivor and prosecutors oppose Suni's release

Both the survivor and prosecutors argued against letting Suni out, pointing to how serious the crime was and that key evidence, like a missing phone with possible footage, still hasn't been found.

They also flagged Suni's criminal record and risk of running away.

Meanwhile, Suni said he's already spent over eight and a half years behind bars, but officials say that alone isn't enough for early release.

The court's upcoming decision could impact other big names linked to this high-profile case.