Kerala High Court to review actor Dileep's acquittal, related sentences Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Big update from Kerala: The High Court has agreed to review the sentences for those convicted in the 2017 actor assault case, and is also looking at overturning acquittals, including for actor Dileep.

The state wants tougher punishment for main accused like Sunil N.S. (also known as Pulsar Suni), after a shocking incident involving wrongful confinement, assault, and distribution of obscene images.