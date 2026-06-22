Kerala High Court to review actor Dileep's acquittal, related sentences
Entertainment
Big update from Kerala: The High Court has agreed to review the sentences for those convicted in the 2017 actor assault case, and is also looking at overturning acquittals, including for actor Dileep.
The state wants tougher punishment for main accused like Sunil N.S. (also known as Pulsar Suni), after a shocking incident involving wrongful confinement, assault, and distribution of obscene images.
Kerala convicts seek sentence suspension
Six people were earlier sentenced to up to 20 years for gang rape and other crimes, but now four convicts are appealing to get their sentences suspended.
The court is considering appeals from those convicted.