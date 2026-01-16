Kerala Kalolsavam 2026: Chavittu Natakam wows Thrissur

At Thrissur's Town Hall on January 16, the Kerala State School Kalolsavam turned into a cultural hotspot. St. Sebastian Higher Secondary School, Gothuruthu took the stage with "Fights of Wives," a lively slice from the medieval French epic "Chansons de geste." Their show was pure Chavittu Natakam—a blend of Kerala folk vibes and European opera that had everyone talking.

Why does this matter? Chavittu Natakam isn't your everyday school play—it mixes Malayalam, Tamil, and Latin to tell old-school royal and biblical stories in a totally fresh way.

This year's fest put the spotlight on young performers keeping this tradition alive and seeing girls excelling in large numbers.

Standout moments you shouldn't miss "Yohannante Thala" by RMVHS, Perinjanam was another crowd favorite.

The play tackled the dramatic story of John the Baptist's beheading, with trainer Thambi Payyappilly saying he has trained students for 13 years—around 1,700 in total.

As student Swetha S put it, "Systematic practice makes all the difference."