Kerala launches AVGX-XR center at C-DIT Thiruvananthapuram to boost careers
Entertainment
Kerala just launched a new AVGC-XR Center at C-DIT in Thiruvananthapuram, aiming to boost careers in animation, VFX, gaming, and extended reality.
The goal? More job opportunities for creators and a bigger role for Kerala in the global tech scene.
Minister P K Kunhalikutty kicked things off.
Center to apply tech across sectors
This new space isn't just a studio; it's also a lab and research hub where fresh ideas can come to life.
The center plans to bring cutting-edge tech into fields like education, tourism, heritage conservation, and even government services.
As C-DIT Director M Abdul Rahiman put it, the center was established as part of the government's vision to transform Keralam into a global technology hub.