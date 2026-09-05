Kerala Legal Metrology Department inspects mall cinemas over pricing complaints
Kerala's Legal Metrology Department is checking out cinema halls in malls after a wave of complaints about ticket and snack prices being way higher than expected.
Many moviegoers say the price on display doesn't match what they're charged, especially for food and drinks.
The goal? Make sure cinemas are playing fair with clear pricing and accurate portions.
Kerala moviegoers report alleged overcharging
Complaints have spiked, with stories like a family paying ₹6,048.94 online for seven tickets but getting much cheaper seats, or a film producer shelling out ₹498 for popcorn and ₹250 for a cinema ticket.
Mayor VV Rajesh says public frustration is growing and wants the state to step in.
For now, officials will report their findings to the government, so hopefully fairer movie nights are on the horizon.