'Aimed at political gain': Kerala minister slams 'Kerala Story 2'

Saji Cherian, the Kerala Minister for Culture, has slammed the teaser of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond . In a Facebook post, he accused the film of being "propaganda" aimed at "communal polarization and undermining the state's secular fabric." He claimed that it was an attempt to portray Kerala as a "breeding ground for religious extremism."

Allegations Cherian accused makers of trying to humiliate Kerala Cherian alleged that the film was a product of "the Sangh Parivar's factory that manufactures lies without any connection to facts." "The repeated propagation of fake allegations such as 'love jihad' and hate-filled dialogues is a deliberate attempt to disrupt Kerala's atmosphere of peace and harmony," he added.

Defense 'Poisonous seeds of communal hatred...' Cherian defended the right to freedom of expression, saying it was not a "license to polarize the country or create divisions among people." He added, "Presenting as truth claims that have already been rejected by investigative agencies and courts is aimed solely at political gain." The minister asserted that Kerala would collectively resist such efforts. "Kerala will stand united against attempts to reap political benefits by sowing the poisonous seeds of communal hatred," he said.

