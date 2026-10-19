Kerala model Varghese debuts at Victoria's Secret in Los Angeles
Ravleen Varghese, a model from Kodumon, Kerala, just made her big debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 19, 2026.
The event was streamed live and saw her walk alongside Luiza Perote and Malika El Maslouhi, definitely a proud moment for Indian fashion fans.
Victoria's Secret returns with anti-harassment rules
This year's show marked Victoria's Secret's return to Los Angeles. The show moved from New York this year and featured performances by Katseye, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tate McRae.
Big names like Kylie Jenner popped in, plus legendary models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.
The brand also rolled out stricter anti-harassment rules this time, following past workplace issues.
Ravleen was first discovered in Delhi and has been turning heads ever since her New York Fashion Week debut last year.