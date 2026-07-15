Kerala plans J.C. Daniel International Film City in Budget 2026-27
Kerala just announced plans for the J.C. Daniel International Film City in its revised Budget 2026-27.
The massive project is planned to cover 25 to 30 acres in Ernakulam and run as a public-private partnership, with Culture Minister P.C. Vishnunadh highlighting how private investment is key.
The idea has already caught the eye of investors from across India and abroad.
Kerala budgets ₹100 cr cinema upgrades
The film city aims to power up tourism and open up lots of jobs, thanks to investments in things like premium hotels and studio facilities.
Plus, the state set aside ₹100 crore for industry upgrades, like giving Malayalam cinema official industry status, building a permanent venue for the international film festival, and stepping up anti-piracy efforts, making Kerala an even bigger deal on the movie map.