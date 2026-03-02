'The Kerala Story 2' crosses ₹10cr in opening weekend
What's the story
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Kerala Story, has collected ₹10.4 crore at the box office over its opening weekend. Despite a late start on release day due to a court stay being lifted only in the evening, the film witnessed a massive surge on Sunday with a ₹5 crore haul. However, this performance is still significantly lower than that of its predecessor, which earned over ₹35 crore during the same period.
Collection details
'TKS 2' in numbers
On its opening day (February 27), The Kerala Story 2 managed to collect ₹0.75 crore at the box office. The second day saw a significant jump with earnings of ₹4.65 crore. By Sunday, the film had raked in an impressive total of ₹10.4 crore over its first weekend, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, the worldwide earnings stand at ₹12.3 crore across three days since its release.
Comparison
Comparison with 'The Kerala Story'
When compared to the box office collection of The Kerala Story (2023), the second installment has not managed to pull audiences into theaters. The total of the first three-day collection of the 2023 film was ₹35.43 crore. However, TKS 2 has already outperformed some other recent releases and could gain momentum if positive word-of-mouth continues.
Film synopsis
About the film
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond expands the narrative to follow the lives of several young women from across India. It delves into their individual struggles and relationships while tackling sensitive issues like alleged religious conversion and societal pressures that influence their decisions and identities. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh with Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in lead roles.