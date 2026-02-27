'The Kerala Story 2': Tickets sold online despite HC stay

Despite the Kerala High Court 's stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2 , tickets for the film are still available online. The court had stayed the film's release for 15 days on Thursday, citing a "manifest non-application of mind to the requirements of law by the CBFC." However, many shows are still available as of Friday morning, the day of its scheduled release.

Mixed signals Maxus Cinemas still selling tickets in Mumbai While major cinema chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have not listed any shows of The Kerala Story 2 on online ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District, the film is still available for booking in Mumbai at several Maxus Cinemas. According to BookMyShow, 21 theaters in Mumbai are still selling tickets for the film despite the stay order. In Kolkata, Cinepolis is not screening any shows on Friday, but tickets are available for one location on the weekends.

Public reaction Confusion prevails over film's release On social media, Damodar Cinemas, a small chain, acknowledged that the film has not been released. However, M2K Cinemas, a national chain, announced on Friday morning that the film had been released in theaters. This led to confused reactions from viewers who questioned how tickets were still available despite the stay order. The makers of The Kerala Story 2 have not yet commented on the Kerala High Court's stay order.

