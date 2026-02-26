Kerala HC stays 'Kerala Story 2' release for 15 days

The Kerala High Court has issued a 15-day stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, just a day before its scheduled premiere. The court's decision was influenced by petitions questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s decision to grant certification to the film. These petitions were filed by Sreedev Namboothiri from Kannur and others.

Legal proceedings 'Non-application of mind' by censor board: Court As per PTI, the court observed that there seemed to be a "non-application of mind" by the censor board while granting certification to The Kerala Story 2. The bench, led by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, also heard arguments from the petitioners seeking a stay on the film's release. The court had earlier remarked that the apprehensions raised by certain sections in Kerala over the film's release couldn't be ignored. It had also asked for a pre-screening.

Film's content About the film 'The Kerala Story 2' The Kerala Story 2 delves into the themes of forced religious conversion set in the states of Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film's creators have maintained that it is based on true events. However, it has been mired in controversy since its trailer release earlier this month. The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.

