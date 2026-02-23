'Mentally weak': 'Kerala Story-2' director slams Kashyap over 'propaganda' remarks

Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the director of the upcoming The Kerala Story 2, has hit back at Anurag Kashyap after he dismissed the film as "propaganda ." Kashyap also criticized a viral scene involving the forced feeding of beef. Singh defended his film and accused Kashyap of being "mentally weak" and having issues with everything from Brahmins to Netflix and the film industry.

Statement Singh defends the beef scene in 'The Kerala Story 2' Singh took to social media to defend the controversial scene in The Kerala Story 2, where a woman is allegedly force-fed beef. Critics, including Kashyap, have called this scene unrealistic and provocative. However, Singh argued that it highlights forced religious conversions and abuse, a central theme of his franchise. He said, "Hamari masoom betiyon ko beef khilaya ja raha hai yeh ek crime hai."

Criticism Singh also took a dig at Kashyap's past work Singh also took a dig at Kashyap's past work, The Girl in Yellow Boots, saying it imagined an unethical relationship between a father and daughter. He said, "In a civilized society, this is beyond thinking. But this man has become mentally weak." "He has a problem with Brahmins. He has a problem with Netflix. He has a problem with the film industry. This man has a problem with everything."

Director's remarks Here's what Kashyap said about 'The Kerala Story' series During a recent media interaction, Kashyap was asked if he had seen the trailer for The Kerala Story 2. He dismissed it as "bull**** propaganda" and questioned the realism of the controversial scene. He said, "Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai." Kashyap claimed that the "greedy" makers just want to make money.

