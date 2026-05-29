Kerala UDF to roll out previous film policy, Arlekar says
Kerala's new UDF government is picking up where the last LDF left off, announcing it will roll out the previous film policy.
The goal? Make Kerala a top spot for filmmaking, with perks like production incentives, co-production deals, and more film tourism.
This was all revealed during Governor Arlekar's policy address on Friday.
K Hema committee recommends industry status
The Justice K Hema Committee's recommendations are at the heart of this move: cinema will be officially recognized as an industry, with promises of gender justice and steady growth.
There are plans for a media city and creative hub covering animation, VFX, gaming, and digital media, plus skill programs to help talent connect globally.
The government also wants to expand Kerala's International Film Festival to more cities and boost arts funding.
Kerala plans living museum and archiving
Kerala aims to blend tradition with tech: think digital archiving, permanent theaters, and even a Living Museum.
The focus is on building a creative economy while keeping local heritage alive.