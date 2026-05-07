Kerala's Neytt by Extraweave covers Met Gala 2026 red carpet
Entertainment
The Met Gala 2026 in New York turned the spotlight on India's design heritage, with Kerala's Neytt by Extraweave rolling out the red carpet for the fourth year running.
This massive project saw 500-plus artisans spend 90 days weaving 57 rolls of sisal fiber using a boucle technique: talk about dedication.
Malhotra dresses Johar in Varma look
Neytt's carpet covered more than 6,800 square meters and fit right in with this year's "Costume Art" theme.
On the fashion front, Indian designers made waves: Manish Malhotra dressed Karan Johar in a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired look, while Gaurav Gupta and Prabal Gurung brought gold threads and royal flair to the red carpet.
India definitely left its mark on global style this year.