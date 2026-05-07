Kerala's Neytt by Extraweave covers Met Gala 2026 red carpet

Malhotra dresses Johar in Varma look

Neytt's carpet covered more than 6,800 square meters and fit right in with this year's "Costume Art" theme.

On the fashion front, Indian designers made waves: Manish Malhotra dressed Karan Johar in a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired look, while Gaurav Gupta and Prabal Gurung brought gold threads and royal flair to the red carpet.

India definitely left its mark on global style this year.