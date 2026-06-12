Kerala's RD Rajeev files complaint over 'Drishyam 3' number plate Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

A Kerala farmer, RD Rajeev, has filed a complaint against the makers of Drishyam 3 for using his car's registration number in the film without asking.

He says seeing his number plate, KL 69 D 2772, on Mohanlal's character's car has led to people teasing him and even joking about him being involved in the movie's crime plot.