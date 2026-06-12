Kerala's RD Rajeev files complaint over 'Drishyam 3' number plate
Entertainment
A Kerala farmer, RD Rajeev, has filed a complaint against the makers of Drishyam 3 for using his car's registration number in the film without asking.
He says seeing his number plate, KL 69 D 2772, on Mohanlal's character's car has led to people teasing him and even joking about him being involved in the movie's crime plot.
'Drishyam 3' breaks box office records
Rajeev is asking for scenes with his number plate to be removed, a public apology, and for the film to be paused until this is sorted out.
Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is still smashing box office records, becoming one of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits ever.