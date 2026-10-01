Kerr makes Paris Fashion Week return after almost 10 years
Entertainment
Miranda Kerr just made her first runway appearance in almost 10 years, stepping out at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show.
She rocked a seafoam green dress with hip cutouts and oversized shoulder pads, definitely an eye-catching comeback for the former Victoria's Secret model.
Kerr makes 3rd McCartney appearance
This was Kerr's third time walking for McCartney, adding to appearances back in 2011 and 2013.
She kept things simple with a braided ponytail and minimal makeup, letting the dress do all the talking.
The show also featured fellow modeling icons Karlie Kloss and Amber Valletta, proving that these legends still have serious runway presence.