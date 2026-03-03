Kesha slams White House for using her song 'Blow'

Pop star Kesha has joined the list of musicians who have criticized the Trump administration and White House for using their songs on social media. The singer expressed her disapproval after the White House used her hit song Blow in a video posted on February 10. The video, which has since gone viral with over 14 million views on TikTok, shows a fighter jet firing a missile at a naval ship with the caption "Lethality."

Artist's reaction 'Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane' Despite the video being posted weeks ago, Kesha took to social media on Monday to express her disapproval. She wrote, "It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war." "Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind."

Song's impact White House responds to Kesha's criticism Kesha concluded her message with a reference to the Epstein files, writing, "Also, don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times." White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung responded to Kesha's tweet on X, saying, "All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they're bitching about."

