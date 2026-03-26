Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver to leave 'Grey's Anatomy' after S22
What's the story
Hollywood actors Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver will be bidding farewell to ABC's long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy in the Season 22 finale, confirmed Variety. The on-screen couple, who play ex-Army majors Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, have been through a tumultuous relationship on the show. McKidd joined the series in Season 5, while Raver was introduced in Season 6 as a recurring character before becoming a regular cast member later that season.
Character arcs
The journey of Hunt and Altman on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Raver's character, Altman, has had a tumultuous journey on the show. She left the series voluntarily at the end of Season 8 but returned for a guest stint in Season 14 and then rejoined as a regular in Season 15. Meanwhile, McKidd's character Hunt has been through several ups and downs over the years. Both actors have directed episodes of Grey's Anatomy during their time on the show.
Farewell messages
Showrunner Marinis, creator Rhimes pen farewell notes
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis and creator Shonda Rhimes paid tribute to Raver and McKidd in their farewell statements. Marinis said, "While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye." Rhimes added, "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves." The final episode of Season 22 will air on May 7.