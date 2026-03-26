Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver to leave 'Grey's Anatomy' after S22

Character arcs

The journey of Hunt and Altman on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Raver's character, Altman, has had a tumultuous journey on the show. She left the series voluntarily at the end of Season 8 but returned for a guest stint in Season 14 and then rejoined as a regular in Season 15. Meanwhile, McKidd's character Hunt has been through several ups and downs over the years. Both actors have directed episodes of Grey's Anatomy during their time on the show.