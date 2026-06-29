Keyser removed from 'Love Island USA' over slur video
Alannah Keyser, from Season eight of Love Island USA, was taken off the show after an old video surfaced where she mouthed a racial slur while singing along to Roddy Ricch's "The Box."
The clip quickly sparked backlash online.
Posting on TikTok, Keyser said, "I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it."
Keyser says video 6 years old
Keyser explained the video was filmed six years ago and emphasized she no longer uses that language. She also denied rumors from fake screenshots and made it clear she's against racism in any form: "that was never my intention."
Producers were disappointed and embarrassed by the situation, especially since they had to edit her out of already filmed episodes.
Another contestant, Vasana Montgomery, was also removed last month over a similar issue.