Keyser removed from 'Love Island USA' over slur video

Keyser says video 6 years old

Keyser explained the video was filmed six years ago and emphasized she no longer uses that language. She also denied rumors from fake screenshots and made it clear she's against racism in any form: "that was never my intention."

Producers were disappointed and embarrassed by the situation, especially since they had to edit her out of already filmed episodes.

Another contestant, Vasana Montgomery, was also removed last month over a similar issue.