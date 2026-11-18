Khaitaan announces 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin' starring Subhaan, Airah
Director Shashaank Khaitaan just revealed his next film, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin, starring newcomers Subhaan and Airah.
The movie promises a mix of love, desire, and revenge, with a title announcement video hinting at romance before things take a sharp turn.
Khaitaan's film set July 9, 2027
Set for release on July 9, 2027, this marks an important beginning for Khaitaan's new production house, 214 Entertainment, co-founded with Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan.
Produced alongside Karishma Thakker, the film highlights Khaitan's push to bring fresh talent and new stories to Hindi cinema.