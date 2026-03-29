'Khakee Circus' crime thriller with comedy streams April 10 2026
Entertainment
Khakee Circus, a new crime thriller with a twist of comedy, is landing on OTT platforms April 10, 2026.
Starring Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, and Rajesh Madhavan, and directed by Ameen Barif, the seven-episode series takes you inside a sub-jail where things get hilariously out of hand.
'Khakee Circus' features prison break comedy
Instead of your usual crime drama, Khakee Circus throws in quirky humor as a thief breaks into prison, turning everything upside down.
The story follows a nerdy jailer and an eager constable trying to restore order.
With its unique mix of suspense and laughs (and a cast including Gowthami Nair and Vinsu Rache), the show aims to shake up how we see crime thrillers.