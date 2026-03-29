'Khakee Circus' crime thriller with comedy streams April 10 2026

'Khakee Circus' features prison break comedy

Instead of your usual crime drama, Khakee Circus throws in quirky humor as a thief breaks into prison, turning everything upside down.

The story follows a nerdy jailer and an eager constable trying to restore order.

With its unique mix of suspense and laughs (and a cast including Gowthami Nair and Vinsu Rache), the show aims to shake up how we see crime thrillers.