Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Khalifa': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Khalifa has been released, offering a glimpse into the action-packed world of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Mambarakal Aamir Ali. Directed by Vysakh (of Pulimurugan fame), the film promises an intense narrative set against a backdrop of gold smuggling and criminal activities. The movie will be released in two parts, with the first one hitting theaters on August 20. Here's everything to know about the upcoming drama.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases Sukumaran's character and smuggling backdrop
The trailer introduces Sukumaran as Mambarakal, a key player in a dangerous criminal world.
He is seen battling enemies while surrounded by friends and foes.
The narrative seems to delve into the issues arising from gold smuggling, with another significant aspect being the COFEPOSA Act.
The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974, allows for preventive detention in certain cases related to smuggling and illegal foreign exchange activities.
Trailer details
Mohanlal's cameo and background score elevate the trailer
The trailer also features a cameo by veteran actor Mohanlal, who plays Mambarakal Ahamed Ali in the first part of the story.
The background score by Jakes Bejoy is another highlight of the trailer, enhancing the intensity of the action sequences.
Fans have been praising the visuals and music and have expressed excitement for the project.
Release information
Meet the ensemble cast of 'Khalifa'
Khalifa is a two-part film, with the first part titled Khalifa: The Intro and the second part called Khalifa: His Reign.
Sukumaran leads the cast, while Malavika Sharma plays the female lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh also stars in a pivotal role.
It also stars Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Suresh Oberoi, and Renji Panicker, among others.
Jinu Abraham Innovations has backed the project.