Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Khalifa': Cast, plot, release date

The trailer introduces Sukumaran as Mambarakal, a key player in a dangerous criminal world.

He is seen battling enemies while surrounded by friends and foes.

The narrative seems to delve into the issues arising from gold smuggling, with another significant aspect being the COFEPOSA Act.

The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974, allows for preventive detention in certain cases related to smuggling and illegal foreign exchange activities.