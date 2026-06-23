'Khalifa' wraps shooting for worldwide release August 20 2026
Entertainment
Khalifa, the much-awaited revenge thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finished shooting and is gearing up for a worldwide release on August 20, 2026.
Directed by Vysakh, the film stars Sukumaran as Aamir Ali.
Prithviraj shared the update with fans on social media, saying: "It's a WRAP on #KHALIFA!"
'Khalifa' transnational smuggling, Mukesh Malayalam debut
The story follows a gold-smuggling racket stretching across the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala. Aamir Ali's character ties back to his grandfather Ahmed Ali, a notorious smuggler from India's history.
The teaser hints at intense action and gripping confrontations. Plus, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh makes his Malayalam debut in this star-packed thriller.