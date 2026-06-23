'Khalifa' wraps shooting for worldwide release August 20 2026 Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Khalifa, the much-awaited revenge thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finished shooting and is gearing up for a worldwide release on August 20, 2026.

Directed by Vysakh, the film stars Sukumaran as Aamir Ali.

Prithviraj shared the update with fans on social media, saying: "It's a WRAP on #KHALIFA!"