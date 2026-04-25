'Khalnayak Returns' teaser drops April 24 Dutt back Ballu Balram

Ghai praises Dutt and blesses team

Subhash Ghai said he loved Dutt's look as Khalnayak today and gave his blessings to the team.

Produced by Dutt along with Aspect Entertainment, Jio Studio, and Mukta Arts Ltd., the sequel promises to keep the spirit of the original alive while aiming to connect with today's audience.

As Dutt put it: "Every story has its time... and its time has arrived."