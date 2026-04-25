'Khalnayak Returns' teaser drops April 24 Dutt back Ballu Balram
Entertainment
The teaser for Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to the classic 1993 film, just dropped on April 24.
Sanjay Dutt is back as Ballu Balram, and the teaser even references Ballu's jail escape, giving a nice nod to the original.
The first film, directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, is still remembered for its gripping story and standout performances.
Ghai praises Dutt and blesses team
Subhash Ghai said he loved Dutt's look as Khalnayak today and gave his blessings to the team.
Produced by Dutt along with Aspect Entertainment, Jio Studio, and Mukta Arts Ltd., the sequel promises to keep the spirit of the original alive while aiming to connect with today's audience.
As Dutt put it: "Every story has its time... and its time has arrived."