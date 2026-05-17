Khan admits character focus caused 'Thugs of Hindostan' flop Entertainment May 17, 2026

Aamir Khan recently admitted he made a "fundamental error" by focusing more on his character than the script, which led to Thugs of Hindostan's flop.

At a SCREEN Academy Masterclass in Mumbai, he shared that despite the film's massive scale and star cast, changing the script for casting reasons was a mistake.

In his words: "We should not have changed the script even if we didn't get the casting we wanted."