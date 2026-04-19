Khan and Nayanthara start Paidipally's film with traditional Mumbai pooja
Entertainment
Salman Khan's latest project with director Vamshi Paidipally has officially started filming in Mumbai, beginning with a traditional pooja ceremony, a classic way to wish the team good luck.
South star Nayanthara is joining the cast, making this collaboration even more exciting for fans.
Khan-Paidipally collaboration raises expectations
Khan and Paidipally are teaming up, blending Khan's blockbuster energy with Paidipally's knack for engaging stories.
With Nayanthara on board too, expectations are high for a fresh cinematic experience.
More updates are expected soon as filming moves ahead!