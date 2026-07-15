Khan and Sajdeh reunite on 'Alliance' to highlight dignified ex-relationships
Entertainment
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who split up some time ago, are teaming up again for a new reality show, Alliance.
The show's casting director, Karan Mally, says the goal is to spotlight how ex-partners can share a genuine connection, focusing on authenticity and mutual respect instead of drama.
Mally says 'Alliance' will avoid sensationalism
Mally explains that casting Sohail and Seema was all about showing "a very real, dignified, and compelling human equation."
The team wants to honor their shared history without sensationalizing it.
Expect a thoughtful look at how warmth can last even after a relationship changes.