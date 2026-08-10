Khan announces '7 Dogs' Indian release on August 21, 2026
Entertainment
Salman Khan just announced that the Arabic action thriller 7 Dogs is coming to Indian theaters on August 21, 2026.
Sharing a teaser on Instagram, he wrote, "The countdown to the biggest mission begins!"
The film, directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, already smashed box office records in the Middle East earlier this year.
Bellucci, Esposito in '7 Dogs'
7 Dogs follows an Interpol agent teaming up with a crime syndicate member to take down a drug ring.
The cast includes Egyptian stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, plus Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.
Bollywood fans can also look out for Salman Khan starring in the film in a brief but pivotal role, and Sanjay Dutt makes a special appearance.
Salman even called Dutt "Sanju baba" in a recent heartfelt post.