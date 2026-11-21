Khan apologizes to Kapoor over December 4 'Maatrubhumi' 'Eetha' clash
Salman Khan recently called Shraddha Kapoor to apologize after realizing their films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Eetha, are both releasing on December 4.
He honestly told her he hadn't known about the overlap and would have chosen a different date if he had.
Kapoor reassures Khan on box office
Shraddha assured Salman there's enough space for both movies at the box office.
At a recent summit, Salman admitted feeling uneasy about the situation and even encouraged fans to support Eetha too.
For some quick context: Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, while Eetha is a biopic about Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.