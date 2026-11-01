Khan asks for privacy on Instagram after mukhiya argument video
Entertainment
A video of filmmaker Farah Khan and her longtime cook, Dilip Mukhiya, arguing recently went viral, sparking a lot of online chatter.
Farah responded on Instagram, saying, "Guys, please respect Dilip and my privacy. Do not jump to any conclusion," followed by a folded-hands emoji.
Khan helped Mukhiya's family financially
Farah shared that Dilip has been with her for about 13 years and is like family.
He has been featured in her cooking vlogs since 2024, which helped him gain internet fame and brand deals.
Farah has also supported his family over the years, paying for his kids' education and helping him clear debts, showing their relationship is built on mutual support.