Khan asks students to return home amid NEET leak protests
Entertainment
Salman Khan has reached out to students protesting the NEET paper leak, asking them to stay calm and return home.
He said he trusts the government will take action against those behind the leak.
The protests, which started in Delhi, have now spread across India with students demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Khan reassures students their voices heard
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, Khan urged education reformer Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and reassured students that their voices are being heard.