Khan, Bachchan, Balan acted for free in Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji'
Entertainment
Big Bollywood names like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan acted for free in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial venture, Raja Shivaji.
The movie tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and came together because everyone involved shared genuine respect for both the historical figure and Deshmukh.
Bachchan accepted role without asking
Deshmukh shared that Abhishek Bachchan did not even ask about the character before agreeing to be part of the film, showing how much trust they have in each other.
The project took more than three and a half years to research and script, blending talent from both Bollywood and Marathi cinema.
The cast, including Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, and Genelia Deshmukh, was united by their admiration for Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.