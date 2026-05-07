Khan, Bachchan, Balan acted for free in Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji'

Bachchan accepted role without asking

Deshmukh shared that Abhishek Bachchan did not even ask about the character before agreeing to be part of the film, showing how much trust they have in each other.

The project took more than three and a half years to research and script, blending talent from both Bollywood and Marathi cinema.

The cast, including Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, and Genelia Deshmukh, was united by their admiration for Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.