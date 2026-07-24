Khan backs Delhi students protesting alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
Entertainment
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan expressed solidarity with students protesting in Delhi over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
On Instagram, she called students "our future" and said, "We must listen to them with open hearts."
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
Mammootty and Khan back NEET-UG protesters
Actors Mammootty and Salman Khan also spoke up for the students.
Mammootty called them "the true treasure of our nation," while Salman reassured students about their education and security, encouraging protesters to head home, and expressing faith that justice will be served.