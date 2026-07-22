Khan backs students protesting alleged NEET-UG paper leak, urges reform
Salman Khan has spoken up for students protesting the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, showing his support as demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar call for exam reforms and the education minister's resignation.
He shared online that he stands with students "come together for a better educational system," and asked the government to listen to students' demands while warning against political groups hijacking the movement.
Wangchuk hunger strike, stars demand accountability
The protests grew after reports of a leaked exam paper, with activist Sonam Wangchuk going on a hunger strike and police using force during recent marches.
More stars like Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Diljit Dosanjh have also voiced support for students, urging accountability and real change in how exams are run.