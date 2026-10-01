Khan calls out paparazzi for rear photos while entering building
Entertainment
Farah Khan recently called out paparazzi for snapping photos from behind, reminding them of Salman Khan's request: "Salman Bhai ne bola na piche se nahi lene ka?"
This happened as she was entering a building and noticed photographers breaking the rule, a reminder that comes right after Salman's public appeal on Bigg Boss 20.
Khan urged no backside shots
Salman had asked photographers not to take backside shots of celebrities, pointing out it's uncomfortable and naming Saiee Manjrekar and Neha Dhupia as examples.
Farah showing support highlights how stars want more respectful coverage, and signals that the industry is pushing for better boundaries with the media.