Khan closes Illuminati Films, calls producing an exhausting task Entertainment May 19, 2026

Saif Ali Khan just opened up about closing Illuminati Films, the production company he started back in 2009.

He said producing movies felt "I think it can be an extremely thankless job" and "I did enjoy producing, but it can also be a massive pain," even though Saif said the process eventually became exhausting.

Illuminati made some memorable films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and Go Goa Gone.