Khan closes Illuminati Films, calls producing an exhausting task
Saif Ali Khan just opened up about closing Illuminati Films, the production company he started back in 2009.
He said producing movies felt "I think it can be an extremely thankless job" and "I did enjoy producing, but it can also be a massive pain," even though Saif said the process eventually became exhausting.
Illuminati made some memorable films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and Go Goa Gone.
Khan credits partners, reveals upcoming films
Saif credited partners Eros International and Dinesh Vijan for helping make Illuminati a success, calling it "a wonderful opportunity."
After splitting in 2014, Vijan later built Maddock Films, behind hits like Stree and Hindi Medium.
Saif is now teaming up with Red Chillies Entertainment for his Netflix film Kartavya, and has two more movies lined up: Haiwaan and Hum Hindustani.