Khan collects Screen Icon Award says he missed family time
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just picked up the Screen Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival, but his acceptance speech took a heartfelt turn.
Reflecting on his long film career, Aamir admitted he's missed out on precious moments with his family because of work.
Khan thanks Chan notes personal sacrifices
He shared that he had lost out on a lot of family time, explaining that giving everything to his films meant making tough personal sacrifices.
Still, he was genuinely grateful to receive the honor from director Peter Chan, saying that having Chan present it made the moment special, and reminding everyone that even big achievements can come with real-life trade-offs.