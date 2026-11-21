Khan compares fears to soldiers' families at 'Maatrubhumi' Hyderabad event
At a Hyderabad event for his upcoming movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan got real about living with fear despite tight security.
He compared his worries to what soldiers' families go through, saying that no matter who you are, "Hamari real life mein, full security mein rehne ke baad, you know, we are still scaredki kuch galat na ho jaaye... we are worried all the time."
The film hits theaters December 4, 2026.
'Maatrubhumi' spotlights soldiers' sacrifice and resilience
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace dives into the bravery of soldiers and the emotional challenges their families face, focusing on the story of Colonel B Santosh Babu.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Ankur Bhatia alongside Khan, the movie aims to highlight both sacrifice and resilience.