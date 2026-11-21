At a Hyderabad event for his upcoming movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan got real about living with fear despite tight security.

He compared his worries to what soldiers' families go through, saying that no matter who you are, "Hamari real life mein, full security mein rehne ke baad, you know, we are still scaredki kuch galat na ho jaaye... we are worried all the time."

The film hits theaters December 4, 2026.