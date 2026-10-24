Khan confirms '3 Idiots' sequel with Hirani working on script
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just confirmed that a 3 Idiots sequel is on the way!
He shared at the Singapore International Film Festival that director Rajkumar Hirani is working on the script, and promised more updates soon.
While he kept details under wraps, fans of the original have plenty to look forward to.
Khan 1st Indian Screen Icon awardee
Khan was also celebrated with the Screen Icon Award, making him the first Indian actor to receive it.
The festival spotlighted his impact on cinema, and he even hinted that something new is brewing around his classic Andaz Apna Apna, though he didn't say if it's a sequel.