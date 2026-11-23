Khan defends new film's song, says soldiers have romance
Salman Khan is speaking up for his new film's song "Teri Sexy Beauty," which has stirred some debate online.
At the ABP Rising Summit 2026, he questioned why movies about soldiers always have to be super serious, asking, "Is there no romance in their lives?" He feels showing lighter moments makes soldiers' stories more real.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace hits theaters December 4.
Mohapatra criticizes 'Teri Sexy Beauty'
Singer Sona Mohapatra criticized the song and brought up her past disagreements with Salman.
In a video, she wondered about Bollywood's artistic standards and said she was surprised by his choices, but also shared gratitude for her supporters and staying true to herself.