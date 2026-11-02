Khan drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' as birthday treat from 'King'
Shah Rukh Khan just dropped Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King, as a birthday treat for fans.
Starring Deepika Padukone, the music video blends romance and action, showing SRK as both a lover and a fighter against grand visuals.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 24.
Song pairs Sheeran with Singh Bagchi
Tu Mil Jaaye brings together Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi, and even Ed Sheeran, who adds an English rap to this East-meets-West collab.
The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Kumaar and choreography from Piyush-Shazia.
You can stream it now on streaming platforms or catch it on YouTube via Zee Music Company and T-Series.
King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal among others.