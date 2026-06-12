Khan gets stay from NCDRC over alleged pan masala ad
Entertainment
Salman Khan just got a breather from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which has put a temporary hold on the legal case about his alleged misleading pan masala ad.
The original complaint, filed in Kota, challenged whether the local consumer forum even had the right to hear it and questioned if the signatures of the opposite parties, including Salman Khan, were legitimate.
NCDRC pauses proceedings until June 22
The NCDRC noticed some procedural issues, like verifying signatures before even deciding if the complaint should go forward.
The appellants also pointed out that similar complaints have popped up elsewhere, hinting at possible misuse of process.
For now, all district-level proceedings are on hold, and the next hearing is set for June 22.