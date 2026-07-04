Khan joins 'Alliance' as wildcard vows to show real self Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Sohail Khan just entered the reality show Alliance as a wildcard, promising to show his real side.

He shared, Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua, but I don't like to cry over it and just move on, and told fellow contestants not to provoke him or Sohail Khan jaag jaayega.

His arrival adds some fresh energy right when the show's getting interesting.