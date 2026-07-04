Khan joins 'Alliance' as wildcard vows to show real self
Sohail Khan just entered the reality show Alliance as a wildcard, promising to show his real side.
He shared, Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua, but I don't like to cry over it and just move on, and told fellow contestants not to provoke him or Sohail Khan jaag jaayega.
His arrival adds some fresh energy right when the show's getting interesting.
Singh eliminated Kishan quit 'Alliance' 50L
Khan steps in after Vanshaj Singh was eliminated and Ravi Kishan chose to leave.
With 16 contestants split into four different alliances, the show mixes celebrities and influencers facing weekly strategy and physical challenges for a ₹50 lakh prize.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is known for shake-ups when wildcards like Sohail (and recently Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanlet Chiedozie) join the game.