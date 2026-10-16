Khan launching UNIFYD music festival Abu Dhabi March 20 2027
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is launching a brand-new music festival called UNIFYD in Abu Dhabi on March 20, 2027.
Expect big names like Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, and Sonu Nigam performing alongside more than 15 artists across multiple stages, all celebrating Indian music and culture.
District app tickets Oct 19-20
Tickets drop on the District app, with early access for Emirates NBD cardholders at 9:30am GST on October 19, 2026, and general sales opening at 10:30am GST on October 20, 2026.
Sharing his excitement, Khan said UNIFYD is about "UNIFYD, produced by D'YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time." and creating an experience that shows just how far Indian music can reach globally.