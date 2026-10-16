Khan launching UNIFYD music festival Abu Dhabi March 20 2027

Tickets drop on the District app, with early access for Emirates NBD cardholders at 9:30am GST on October 19, 2026, and general sales opening at 10:30am GST on October 20, 2026.

Sharing his excitement, Khan said UNIFYD is about "UNIFYD, produced by D'YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time." and creating an experience that shows just how far Indian music can reach globally.