Khan looks frail at Mumbai SRA launch, gives house keys
Entertainment
Salman Khan showed up at a Mumbai event this Friday, where he helped launch a new SRA Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and handed out house keys to families, a reminder of his ongoing support for social causes.
But what really caught everyone's attention was how noticeably frail he looked, with photos and videos quickly spreading online.
Fans worry as Khan remains busy
Fans flooded social media with messages like "He Looks sick" and "Something really bad is happening to Salman," while others just sent him love and support.
Despite the chatter, Salman remains busy: he just made a cameo in Netflix's Raja Shivaji, and is slated to appear next in Maatrubhumi (no release date specified).