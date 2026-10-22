Khan makes 1st appearance since shooting at IIFA Mumbai
Entertainment
Salman Khan made his first public appearance since the recent shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff's car, showing up at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai.
Security was visibly tight, and stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan joined him at the event.
Khan relaxed as residence security upgraded
Even with all the buzz around the incident, Salman seemed relaxed, sharing funny IIFA stories and had the audience laughing for fans and media.
Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing; reports say Salman may have been the original target but was protected by extra security.
Security outside his residence has been increased, and bulletproof windows have been upgraded as a precaution.